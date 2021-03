Moondance movie (2020) - Jonah Robinson, Cooper Flannigan, Carolyn Rabbers

Moondance movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Moondance is a zany musical comedy that follows a rogue director that turns a run of the mill Hollywood love story into a big band musical with the help of his crew and the out of the loop actors.

The film was written and directed by Cooper Flannigan and stars Jonah Robinson, Carolyn Rabbers, Cooper Flannigan, Sam Jones, Brandon Stewart with Kameron Jane, Jordan Mullins and Adam Conover