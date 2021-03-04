Diocese Of Pittsburgh Urge Catholics To Avoid J&J Vaccine

The U.S. Conference Of Catholic Bishops have called Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "morally compromised" and they're urging Catholics to avoid it.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the details.
Members of the community, including students, parents, and alumni marched through Crafton on Sunday in an effort to save St. Philip..