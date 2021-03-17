Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Decides To Uphold St. Philip School Merger

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has decided to uphold the upcoming merger of St.
Philip School in Crafton with St.
Margaret of Scotland in Green Tree; KDKA's Kym Gable reports.
