‘Military must be prepared for threats from China & Pakistan’: CDS Rawat

Observing that the Indian military faces greater challenges than any other military in the world, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday said there is a need to study transformational concepts and to be prepared for threats for military primary arising from China and Pakistan.

In his keynote address during a national webinar on "Transformation: Imperatives for Indian Armed Forces" organised by the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, Rawat said that India is facing complex security and a challenging environment.

"Some important steps that we need to take, include-- defining the national security strategy, higher defence strategic guidance, structural reforms in higher defence and operational organisations," he said.

