Amazon opens first UK grocery store

Amazon has opened its first grocery store on the UK high street, with customers shopping without the need to queue at a till.

The retail giant launched the first in a wave of stores on Thursday as it opened the doors to its first Amazon Fresh shop in Europe.

Shoppers at Amazon's futuristic "contactless" stores will be able to pick up items and walk out of the store without the need for a till.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn