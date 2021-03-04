Italy blocks export of Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia

Italy invoked European Union powers to block the export of 250,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia in a dramatic escalation of a dispute between the EU and drug giant AstraZeneca.
CNN’s Melissa Bell reports.
The shipment is estimated to be around 250,000 doses.
