Water Bill Complaint

Amy Smith says she can't afford her water bill. We look at the problem.

Growing number of chattanoogans have been complaining about high sewer and water bills, with some going as high as a thousand dollars a month.

News 12's kenan scott spoke with a chattanooga woman on disability benefits who says that hers was so expensive, she might not be able to pay for it.

Chattanoogans have been saddled with increasingly high sewer bills over the last few months.

Amy smith, a woman who lives on disability checks is just the latest victim of these bills.

She says that her latest water bill was an astonishing $300 a month, an amount that she says is way out of her budget.

"i can't read, i was hit in the eye.

I've been on a check all my life.

I'm going to be on one until the day the good lord takes me.

But i take any money and try to pay bills.

I had a $500 light bill, that's got to be paid.

Then they ask me for $300?

What i got left?"

She says that she couldn't get any help, and everywhere she looked, she was turned away.

So, she decided to call news 12 to get answers.

"when you call for help, they're going to tell you that everybody has a sewer bill here.

What i went to the project for help, they told me i had to pay the bill off before i can get any help.

I can't get any help anywhere.

I can't get anything, so i had to call you."

City councilman anthony byrd who represents smith's district, says that the issue has been ongoing and that he's working with chattanooga city council to get some relief out to residents.

"if i can get those bills in i'm going to look at them and see what the issue is but i'm also working on some type of resolution or some type of financial help that we can give, maybe even like a one time bailout because of covid and things that went on.

But we got to find some ways to help give people some relief from this sewage bill."

Byrd says that he was unsure what was causing the high bills, and that it could be anything from water pipe leakage to unpaid bills from previous months adding up.

In chattanooga, kenan scott news 12 now.

A chattanooga widow has started a new nonprofit group to help those in our area who are coping with loss..

News 12's joeli poole spoke with the founder who is working to help those find peace after losing a significant other.

Joeli poole "navigating life after losing a spouse in no easy task, especially for those who are young.

But with an ongoing pandemic putting extra strain on widows and widowers, a local chattanooga widow started a new nonprofit group for those dealing with loss."

Chattanooga widow azurae redmond lost her husband 3 years ago to lung cancer when she was only 27 , ever since then she's been on a mission to help those like her.

Redmond "my husband passed away at the age of 32.

At the time i was 5 months pregnant and i had my 10 month old on my hip.

I really wasn't sure what i was going to do."

Since then, redmond has started a nonprofit called young black and widowed which aims to help those who have also lost a spouse navigate life and work to find peace.

Redmond "we provide a roadmap for every person who is widowed and widower.

You can call us after your spouse passes away.

You can ask us any questions you have.

It's not just a confidential ear but it's also a beautiful roadmap of what to do next.

We help the person try to find health insurance and we help them regain stability."

Nonprofit founder says the pandemic has created unique challenges for some of their widow/widowers redmond "our widows and widowers right now are going through a different sort of challenge because of covid.

Most of them , if not all of them, were not able to be with their loved one when their husband or wife passed away.

Few of them have been able to find peace within that.

So we have an online and in -person support groups."

Poole "young widowed and black nonprofit is a nationwide nonprofit that has helped over 500 people so far.

For more information about their services go to wdef dot com.

In chattanooga joeli poole news 12 now."