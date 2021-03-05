Owner of explosives-laden SUV abandoned near 'Antilia' found dead, Fadnavis demands probe by NIA

While addressing the media in Mumbai on March 05, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis spoke on matter of suspicious car found near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia.

Fadnavis said, "I asked in House for protection to Mansukh Hiren, as he is the main link in the case and might be in danger.

Now, we get to know of his body being found.

It makes the case fishy." "Looking at this and alleged terror angle, we demand that case be handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA)," he added.