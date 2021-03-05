Sri Lankan govt has engaged directly with investors on WCT project: MEA

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on March 05, the official spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava clarified on plans for West Container Terminal (WCT) in Sri Lanka.

Srivastava said, "Our High Commission in Colombo has already conveyed to the Sri Lanka government that their media release in so far as reference to approval of High Commission was concerned, is factually incorrect." "We understand that the government of Sri Lanka has engaged directly with investors on this project," he added.