The Scottish Government may be able to accelerate the relaxation of rules on meeting outdoors, Nicola Sturgeon has said.She praised progress on driving down the spread of the virus across Scotland and on vaccinations, as she announced 498 cases in the past 24 hours – the lowest daily total since September 27.
Sturgeon ‘hopeful’ of speedier easing of rules on outdoor meeting
The Scottish Government may be able to accelerate the relaxation of rules on meeting outdoors, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Belfast Telegraph