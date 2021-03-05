Atmos Energy provides tour of natural gas storage facility near Amory

Atmos Energy gave Commissioner Brandon Presley an exclusive look at their underground gas storage facility today near Amory

The tour comes in light of last month ice storm in mississippi that did not cause outages problems for residents monroe county.

The facility plays a critical in the delivery of natural gas service to their customers as well as the facility's work in ensuring reliability of gas supply throughout the mississippi service area.

One of the big thing that helped us over the last ice storm really combat that and not see the outages that we saw in some other areas of america was our ability to store natural gas in places like here in monroe county and have that available on the coldest days of the year.

Atmos energy serves more than three million customers in over 1400 communities across eight states.