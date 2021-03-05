Megan Thee Stallion to Help Repair Houston After Winter Devastation

Megan Thee Stallion is lending her support to her hometown of Houston, Texas, following February's Winter Storm Uri.

The disaster devastated the city, causing widespread power outages, food and water shortages and below-freezing temperatures.

Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown, Megan Thee Stallion, via 'Complex'.

Megan has partnered with the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Disaster Services and Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee.

Their shared goal is to repair the homes of uninsured single mothers and the elderly at “no cost” to them over the next two years.

.

The NACC will oversee rebuilding operations, and Rep.

Lee’s office will provide referrals.

.

I am so happy that [we] aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events, Megan Thee Stallion, via 'Complex'.

Megan’s initiative is being supported by a “supergroup coalition” that includes Fashion Nova, 300 Entertainment, Mielle Organics, Maroon 5, Revlon, The Coach Foundation, Dolce and Gabbana and Taraji P.

Henson.

It is always very important for me to help give back to the city that made me … I just want to say thank you to everyone who came together with me to help rebuild my hometown of Houston Texas, Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram