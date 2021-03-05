Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Offer PTO for Vaccine Appointments

Beginning March 8, Wells Fargo will offer employees up to eight hours of paid time off to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

While we understand that choosing to be vaccinated is a personal decision, we encourage you to consider getting the vaccine when it’s available to you, David Galloreese, Wells Fargo head of human resources, via memo to employees.

The bank will also offer free on-site COVID-19 testing for employees at 25 of its largest locations.

Wells Fargo joins JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup in the latest move to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among its workers.

Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase employees will also receive up to eight hours of paid time off for vaccine appointments.

Citigroup will provide "whatever paid time away from work is reasonably necessary to travel to and get the vaccine.".

Other companies that have taken similar measures include Target, McDonald's, Best Buy.

Instacart, Trader Joe's, Dollar General, Tyson Foods and more