Meghan Markle Says She's 'Ready To Talk' In New Oprah Interview Preview
Meghan Markle Says She's 'Ready To Talk' In New Oprah Interview Preview

In a new look at "Oprah With Meghan And Harry", the Duchess of Sussex shares why now was the right time for her to speak out on the Royal family.

Tune in to "Oprah With Meghan And Harry" on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.