8 Great Quotes to Share on International Women’s Day

8 Great Quotes , to Share on International Women’s Day.

Women belong in all places where decisions are being made... It shouldn't be that women are the exception, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

I raise up my voice, not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard ... we cannot succeed when half of us are held back, Malala Yousafzai.

In the future, there will be no female leaders.

There will just be leaders, Sheryl Sandberg.

I am a Woman Phenomenally.

Phenomenal Woman, that's me, Maya Angelou.

The test of whether or not you can hold a job should not be in the arrangement of your chromosomes, Bella Abzug.

Men should think twice before making widowhood women's only path to power, Gloria Steinem.

Reproductive freedom is critical to a whole range of issues.

It should not be seen as a privilege or as a benefit, but a fundamental human right.

, Faye Wattleton.

Achieving gender equality requires the engagement of women and men, girls and boys.

It is everyone's responsibility, Ban Ki-moon