Top 20 Anime Characters Who Got RIPPED

They hit the gym and never looked back!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters that buffed up the most
They hit the gym and never looked back!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters that buffed up the most
They hit the gym and never looked back!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters that buffed up the most, as seen in series such as "My Hero Academia", "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure", "Attack on Titan", and more!
They're Titan-killing machines! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the times characters from Attack on Titan went all-out
Some of these abilties are just overrated! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the powers in anime that have been used over..
They're the All-Star Digidestined. Join Ashley as he counts down the best human characters across the Digimon franchise.