New York State Legislature Votes To Strip Gov. Cuomo Of Emergency COVID Powers

The New York State Legislature has voted to strip Gov.
Andrew Cuomo of his emergency COVID powers.
This comes as we hear new details from one of the women accusing him of sexual harassment; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
The New York Legislature has passed a bill to limit Gov. Andrew Cuomo's emergency powers at a time when he's facing sexual..
If repealed, Cuomo will no longer be allowed to make decisions without input from the legislature.