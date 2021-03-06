Sara Ali Khan's Special TREAT To Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan On His Birthday

Ibrahim Ali Khan is celebrating his 20th birthday with his sister Sara Ali Khan.
Sara took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak-peek into Ibrahim's midnight birthday celebrations.
Watch the story.
Ibrahim Ali Khan is celebrating his 20th birthday with his sister Sara Ali Khan.
Sara took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak-peek into Ibrahim's midnight birthday celebrations.
Watch the story.
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her wedding plans, Sara Ali Khan's special post for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th Birthday,..
Actress Sara Ali Khan penned a heartwarming note for her mother Amrita Singh on her birthday. Sara took to Instagram to share..