Jack Dorsey's first tweet attracts high bidders, what is the tweet? | Oneindia News

First ever tweet on the Twitter is up for sale after Twitter boss Jack Dorsey listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens.

The first tweet "just setting up my twttr" can now be bought.

A tweet's buyer will get an autographed digital certificate, signed using cryptography, that will include metadata of the original tweet, according to the Valuables website.

The tweet will continue to be available on the Twitter website.

