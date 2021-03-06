Will welcome those coming in public, including Mithun in PM's rally: Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya denied reports of actor Mithun Chakraborty to be seen on stage and join BJP at a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal and said that he can come as public in the rally.

"We feel it will be the biggest rally in the history of West Bengal.

The way people are coming to participate in the rally shows their zeal.

There'll be only public and Prime Minister, who is the biggest celebrity.

We'll welcome those coming in public, including Mithun Chakraborty," said Kailash Vijayvargiya.