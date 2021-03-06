Skip to main content
Saturday, March 6, 2021

Violence breaks out in Argentina after tightening of COVID-19 restrictions

Violence broke out during protests against the tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in Formosa in Argentina on Friday (March 5).

According to local reports, several people were injured in clashes with police and arrests were made.

The health ministry on Friday recorded a further 7,891 cases of coronavirus and 140 deaths.

