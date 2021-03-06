Dalai Lama receives COVID-19 vaccine and encourages others to follow suit

The Dalai Lama received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine today (March 6) at a hospital in the north Indian town of Dharamshala.

The 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader then urged others to come forward and be vaccinated.

“In order to prevent some serious problems, this injection is very, very helpful,” the exiled leader told reporters.