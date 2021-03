Women's Day: Meet the all-women commandos & band of Delhi Police | Oneindia News

On International Women's Day, meet the elite all-women forces of Delhi Police who are trained to swing into action in the event of a terror attack in the national capital.

While the SWAT team has their guns, on the other hand, the all-women band of the Delhi police's choice of instrument is the bagpipe.

Tough and talented, these women show that one can be all that one wants to be.

#WomensDay #InternationalWomensDay #HappyWomensDay