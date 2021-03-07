Watch Amit Shah’s roadshow, door-to-door campaign in Tamil Nadu ahead of polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched his party's campaign for the April 6 Lok Sabha bypoll here and exuded confidence that the party would not only win here, but the NDA in Tamil Nadu would emerge victorious in the Assembly elections also next month.

Launching his "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" (Carrying the flag of victory) campaign from Suseendiram in this district, he said he was confident that a coalition government of the NDA will come to power in the state after the April 6 assembly polls.

The party has fielded former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan for the Lok Sabha bypoll.

