Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, March 7, 2021

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters gather in centre of Swedish capital

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:02s 0 shares 1 views
Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters gather in centre of Swedish capital
Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters gather in centre of Swedish capital

Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in central Stockholm on Saturday (March 6) to protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions.

Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in central Stockholm on Saturday (March 6) to protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions.

The group of protesters was dispersed by police as the local authority said it was held without permission and was illegal.

You might like