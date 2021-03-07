Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in central Stockholm on Saturday (March 6) to protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions.
Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters gather in centre of Swedish capital
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 02:02s 0 shares 1 views
Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in central Stockholm on Saturday (March 6) to protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions.
The group of protesters was dispersed by police as the local authority said it was held without permission and was illegal.