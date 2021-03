PM Modi makes ‘asol pariborton’ pitch, meets Mithun Chakraborty at Kolkata rally

Addressing a massive BJP rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal hit out at his detractors who accuse him of favouring a handful of his businessmen friends.

"You have betrayed and insulted the people of Bengal who trusted that you will be the harbinger of change after the end of the Left rule.

You smashed to smithereens (chaknachoor) their hopes and dreams," he said.

