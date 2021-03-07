Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, says 'I am a Cobra...' | Oneindia News

PM Modi praises people of bengal for never losing hopes for change despite witnessing disruptive leaders.

Amit Shah launches election campaign in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP during Kolkata Rally, recites punchlines from his movies.

Mamata Banerjee holds a massive protest against the price hike of fuel and cooking gas in Siliguri while PM Modi addresses a public rally in Kolkata.

The IPL governing council releases the schedule for the IPL 2021.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

