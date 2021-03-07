‘Pure cobra...’: Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP ahead of West Bengal polls

After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday raised a new poll slogan "Ek chhobole chhobi" (finish in one attack), in a veiled attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule.

"Ami Jol Dhorao noi, Bele Borao noi, ami ekta cobra, jat ghokhro, ek chhobole chhobi (I am not Jol Dhora, I am not Bele Bora, I am a pure cobra, you will be finished in one strike).

Now, remember the new slogan Ek chhobole chhobi," he said.

