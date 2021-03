Mithun Chakraborty was Naxal, then TMC, now BJP | His journey | Oneindia News

Actor Mithun CHakraborty's political life has come full circle.

He embraced extreme red in his youth, then served as Rajya Sabha member from the Trinamool Congress perceived to be centrist, and now his political colour has changed to saffron or the right as he joined the BJP giving rise to speculation on what his role in the party would be.

