Meghan reveals she had suicidal thoughts

The Duchess of Sussex has confessed she had suicidal thoughts at the height of her crisis in the monarchy.Meghan told Oprah Winfrey she contemplated taking her own life saying : “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”
