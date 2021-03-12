Meghan makes formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan

The Duchess of Sussex has made a formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan after he dismissed her account of suffering suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the royal family.Meghan complained to ITV bosses about the former co-host of Good Morning Britain after he said on-air that he “didn’t believe a word” of her interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey when she laid bare her struggles.She raised concerns with the broadcaster about the effect Morgan’s comments may have on the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems – and not about the former newspaper editor’s personal attack on herself.