Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland

Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
A major oil port and Aramco residential area were attacked with a drone and ballistic missile in eastern Saudi Arabia on..
For the past decade Yemen has been torn apart by civil conflict, an extension of internecine strife that goes back much further. ..