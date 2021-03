US-backed Saudi blockade causing deadly shortages in Yemen

A heartbreaking CNN investigation shows how dire the situation is on the ground in Yemen, finding its been more than two months since the US-backed Saudi blockade has allowed tankers packed with the necessary fuel for food and supplies to reach starving Yemenis to dock at the crucial port of Hodeidah, which is controlled by the Houthis.

CNN’s Nima Elbagir reports from Houthi-controlled Northern Yemen.