Protesters in Barcelona, Spain, took to the streets on Saturday (March 6) in support of jailed rapper Pablo Hasel.

The Spanish rapper was sentenced to nine months for glorifying terrorism and slandering the crown and state institutions.

Footage filmed by @ernest_sant shows a large police presence as protesters march peacefully through the streets of Barcelona.