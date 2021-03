Indian Navy deploys lady officers on warships after 23 years | Oneindia News

Two Indian Navy women officers deployed onboard the Indian naval tanker INS Shakti talk about their role on the warship on International Women's Day.

Women officers have been deployed in warships after over two decades by the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy has deployed four women officers onboard its warship after a gap of 23 years, the force announced on the occasion of international women's day.

#IndianNavy #InternationalWomensday #INSShakti