Royal Oprah interview evolutionary moment, former staff says

The Queen's former press secretary says Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah is an "important and evolutionary moment".

Charles Anson, who worked within the household during the release of Prince Diana's Panorama interview, said the royal family would not rush into judgement of the couple.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn