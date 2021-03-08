Under PM Modi's leadership, women's development shifted to women-led development: Smriti Irani

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani attended International Women's Day' event on March 08.

She said, "Women here are oft celebrated societally for strength and achievements.

Not many look at the chip on our shoulders, a chip on which we falter at times publically in social media where we give back as strongly as we get from so-called trolls but also an opportunity in the august House where irrespective of our political ideologies, we speak on issues that bring transformation in the lives of millions of women across the nation." She further said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, narrative has shifted from women's development to women-led development.

We now lead change not just for us but also for other women.

Because of this, for the first time in National Education policy's history, we have Gender Inclusion Fund.

There are still skies to touch.

Our flag and constitution are one despite being from different political ideologies."