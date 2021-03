Smriti Irani performs traditional dance with BJP workers in Tamil Nadu

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani performed traditional dance with Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on March 27 as a part of election campaigning for party candidate Vanathi Srinivasan, Political parties have intensified campaigning for upcoming assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6 2021 and counting of votes will be on May 2.