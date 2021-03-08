Women bikers organise bike rally to felicitate COVID warriors

A group of women bikers, 'We The Road Queen' conducted a unique bike rally in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on March 08.

They felicitated COVID-19 warriors of the city on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Women bikers wore colourful turbans and paid tribute to coronavirus heroes who worked effortlessly during pandemic.

The event was flagged off by Commissioner of Police (CP) of BBSR-Cuttack, Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi at police commissionerate.

While speaking to ANI, CP Sarangi said, "The rally is organized to commemorate the good work done by the police force during the pandemic.

Odisha Police force is the first with 33% of women in the force."