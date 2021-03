Starmer: Meghan's accusations of racism need to be heard

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the issues of racism and mental health raised in Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey "have to be taken seriously".

He added it was a reminder that more needs to be done to tackle racism within the UK.

Report by Alibhaiz.

