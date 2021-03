PM refuses to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan interview

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to comment on accusations made by Prince Harry and Meghan, saying he has spent "a long time not commenting on Royal Family matters", and does not intend to now.

He adds he's always had "the highest admiration for the Queen".

Report by Alibhaiz.

