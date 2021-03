Kids participate in anti-mask rally in Idaho

SHOWING KIDS BURNING MASKS INIDAHO -- HAS BEEN SEEN MILLIONSOF TIMES ONLINE ALL OVER THECOUNTRY.IT WAS PART OF A DEMONSTRATIONTO PROTEST MASKS.MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE GATHERED INFRONT OF THE STATE CAPITOL ANDBURNED THEIR MASKS.MASKS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDEDBUT NOT REQUIRED BYIDAHO GOVERNOR BRAD LITTLE.HOWEVER, MANY OF THE PROTESTERSSAID IT IS STILLSYMBOLIC OF A LOSS OF FREEDOM.THE RALLY WAS TRENDING ONTWITTER WHEN VIDEO FROM THEEVENT-- SHOWING THE CHILDRENPARTICIPATING -- WENT VIRAL.MANY LEADERS WERE ON HAND TOSUPPORT THE RALLY INCLUDINGTHE STATE'S LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR.PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE COUNT