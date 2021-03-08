Local Veteran denied access to COVID-19 Vaccine

THE AGE LIMIT POTENTIALLYLOWERING, MANY FEEL THEY’RECOMPETING FOR ACCESS.AND WE ARE STARTING WITH SENIORSWHO ARE STILL STRUGGLING TO GETVACCINATED- GOOD EVENING, I’MSHARI ARMSTRONG.

THE COVID 19VACCINE HAS BEEN AVAILABLE TOTHOSE 65 AND UP SINCE LATEDECEMBER--NOW--GOVERNOR RON DESANTISANNOUNCED HIS INTENTION TO LOWERTHE AGE RANGE.FOX 4’S CHRISTINA EVANS TALKEDWITH A VETERAN OF THE MARINECORP WHO IS STILL WAITING FORHIS SHOTALL08-115-30CORPORAL ROBERT CHASE KNOWS WHATIT IS LIKE TO BE AT WARBUT THE COVID 19 VIRUS IS ONEBATTLE HE WAS NOT PREPARED TOFIGHTTHE AWARD-WINNING SOLDIER WHOONCE TRAVELLED THE WORL━ IS NOWSTUCK AT HOMESOT: ROBERT ’BOB’ CHASE, RETIREDU.S. MARINE CORPSSome days I get up and I feellike I’m a prisoner(Butted)I have friends in the marinecore who make contact with meperiodically, but im a prisonerNOW-- CHASE ONLY LEAVES HISHOUSE FOR GROCERIES AND GASLONGING TO RETURN TO THE ACTIVELIFE HE HAD BEFORE QUARANTIN━BUT NEEDING A VACCINE TO DO SOSOT: ROBERT ’BOB’ CHASE, RETIREDU.S. MARINE CORPSWhen I get my vaccination Idon’t have to worry about thevirusBUT THAT HAS PROVEN TO BE NEARLYIMPOSSIBLE FOR HI━SOT: ROBERT ’BOB’ CHASE, RETIREDU.S. MARINE CORPSI’ve applied for the statelottery, the county lottery, athe Publix lottery and I’vemissed out on every single oneof themSO HE TURNED TO THE LEE COUNTYVETERANS AFFAIRS CLINI━ WHOOFFERS COVID 19 VACCINES FORFORMER SOLDIERSSot:I filled out paperwork because Ihad never been to the VA, I hadno reason(Butted)But they came back and said imnot eligible, I fall throughsome of the cracks and crevicesthey have in the rulesME ASKING QUESTION: Did theytell you what the reasoning wasof why you couldn’t getvaccinated there?SOT: ROBERT ’BOB’ CHASE, RETIREDU.S. MARINE CORPSMy income, said my incomedoesn’t fall into their rulesFRUSTRATE━ THE 82-YEAR-OLDCORPORAL SEES OTHERS RECEIVINGTHEIR VACCIN━ AND HEARSPROMISES OF GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS OPENING UP THE VACCINETO MORE AGE GROUPSSOT: ROBERT ’BOB’ CHASE, RETIREDU.S. MARINE CORPSThey got my age group in there,but he keeps adding more peopleMAKING IT HARDER TO GET HISSHO━ BUT ALL THE VETERAN CAN DOIS WAI━ AND PRAY THAT HE ISGRANTED A VACCINE BEFORE IT ISTOO LATESOT: ROBERT ’BOB’ CHASE, RETIREDU.S. MARINE CORPSI don’t know how much time Ihave left, but I do want to makethe most of the time I have here(BUTTED)I have a wife up there at thesarasota national cemetery, insarasota, I want to make a tripup there and visit.

We alwaysused to have a restaurant upthere we used to go to eat, andI can’t got to the restaurantand eat so when it opens up, illgo up there and see he