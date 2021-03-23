Transportation, technology among biggest vaccine barriers for Cincinnati seniors

Local groups like the Urban League are stepping in to help.

Other people her age need help accessing the almost-entirely-online tools used to schedule appointments.

FROM THE BEGINNING -- GETTINGREGISTERED FOR THE COVID-19VACCINE HAS BEEN A STRUGGLE.WHILE IT'S GOTTEN A BIT EASIERFOR SOME -- IT STILL REMAINSDIFFICULT FOR A LARGE NUMBEROF VULNERABLE SENIORS.WCPO 9NEWS REPORTER LISA SMITH LOOKSAT THE REASONS... AND TALKS TOTHOSE TRYING TO HELP.LATELY, THE HAMILTONCOUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS HASBEEN ONE PLACE TO GO FOR THECOVID-19 VACCINE.

BUT SOMERESIDENTS ARE GETTING THEIRVACCINE WITHOUT EVEN LEAVINGTHEIRVEHICLES.SENIORS LIKE BARBARANICHOLS."As long as I don't look atthe needle I'm good." AND..VANESSATYE.."It seemed like it took us along time to get back to uswith the shot.

Because I hadbeen put in for it.

But, alady called me on the phoneand said come on down the busis outside waiting." ABOUTTWO BUSES A WEEK TAKE SENIORSTO THE BOARD OF ELECTIONSVACCINE SITE.

IT'S ONE WAY TOCLOSE THE GAP BETWEENRESIDENTS OF SENIOR APARTMENTBUILDINGS AND THEVACCINE."I made up my mind because I'man active person.

I like to goand I said, well maybe if Itake it that would protectme.""For many seniors there aretwo obstacles that keep themfrom getting the vaccine:transportation andtechnology.""Transportation has beenanother barrier and we've beenproviding from the beginningtransportation for any seniorwho's unable to get to avaccine appointmentthemselves."THE COUNCIL ONAGING IS AMONG THE AGENCIESWORKING TO HELP SENIORS GETACCESS... TO THE ACCESS.STRATEGIES LIKE TRANSPORTATIONAND REGISTRATION AT THEIRBUILDINGS..

KEEP THEM FROMFALLING THROUGH THE CRACKS.THE URBAN LEAGUE HAS STEPPEDIN TO HELPTOO."We hear about folks that aretrying to access thescheduling via online, and thedigital divide is really abarrier for a lot of folks inour community."CINNAMON PELLYWITH THE URBAN LEAGUE SAYSTHEY DEVELOPED THIS FORM TOCONNECT PEOPLE TOREGISTRATION.

THEY'VE TURNEDTHE INFORMATION OVER TO LOCALHEALTH DEPARTMENTS WHICH HASRESULTED IN OVER 500 VACCINEAPPOINTMENTS.LOCAL JAZZ ARTISTKATHY WADE WAS ONE OFTHEM."The process with the UrbanLeague, once I signed up, thenext thing that I got back wasnow pick a time and this isthe location that you'reprobably gong to end up at."LOCAL AND NATIONAL STATISTICSSHOW A DISPARITY IN AFRICANAMERICANS GETTING THE VACCINE,IN SOME CASES IT'S ACCESSBARRIERS, IN OTHERS IT'STRUST."There was a lot of angst andfear around not being thetarget of unscrupulouspractices."BUT THOSE WHO HAVEGOTTEN THE SHOT AREENCOURAGINGOTHERS."If this is the solution thenwe have to step up and takeit.

Because we can't get tothe other side unless we'reall getting there together."LSWCPO9NEWS