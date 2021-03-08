US 'Spring breakers' enjoy a sunny day in Florida without masks on amid COVID-19

One year after spring break was cut short, college and university 'Spring Breakers' enjoy the warm-weather outside in Florida on Friday (March 5).

Florida has no mask mandate, and according to reports, Miami-Dade County alone is still seeing at least 1,000 new COVID cases a day.