Friday, March 12, 2021

US 'Spring breakers' enjoy a sunny day in Florida without masks on amid COVID-19

One year after spring break was cut short, college and university 'Spring Breakers' enjoy the warm-weather outside in Florida on Friday (March 5).

Florida has no mask mandate, and according to reports, Miami-Dade County alone is still seeing at least 1,000 new COVID cases a day.

