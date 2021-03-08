Skip to main content
8 schools report staff who tested COVID-19 positive after week 1 of hybrid learning, CCSD says

The Clark County School District says eight schools have employees who tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of hybrid learning, which wraps up Friday for Pre-K through third-grade students.

Some of the employees who tested positive were not on campus during hybrid instruction, the district says.

