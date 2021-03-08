Goodard students take a 'virtual field trip' to St. Elizabeth operating room

Elizabeth worked with teachers at the Goddard School in Anderson Township to bring a little of the outside work to their youngest students.

WE ALL WANT IN-PERSONACTIVITIES TO COME BACK....BUTTHIS NEXT STORY IS ABOUTTECHNOLOGY MAKING SOMETHINGPOSSIBLE THAT MIGHT NOT BEFACE-TO-FACE.

INTONIGHT'S "POSITIVELYCINCINNATI" -- HOW ST.ELIZABETH DOCTORS AND NURSESWORKED WITH TEACHERS AT THE"GODDARD SCHOOL" IN ANDERSONTOWNSHIP -- TO BRING A LITTLEOF THE OUTSIDE WORLD TO OURYOUNGEST STUDENTS -- IN AFIELD TRIP THAT NEVER LEFT THECLASSROOM.HiguysSINCE YOU CAN'T BRING SURGERYTO THE CLASSROOM -- WHY NOTBRING THE CLASSROOM TO THEO-R?hi guysCALL IT A CUP-HALF-FULL APPROACHIN THESEISOLATING PANDEMIC TIMES.INSTEAD OF USING ZOOM JUST TOTALK -- TEACHERS AT THEGODDARD SCHOOL IN ANDERSONTOWNSHIP HAVE MADE IT APORTAL TO PLACES ANDEXPERIENCES.And I think it's such a greatthing to use the computer togo anywhere in theworld..LIKE AN OPERATING ROOM WHERETHE ST.

ELIZABETH MEDICAL TEAMWAS HAPPY TO SHOW PRE-K ANDKINDERGARTEN STUDENTSHOW THEYUSE ROBOTS IN SURGERY.I use my hands and feet tohelp control the robotic armsSOPHISTICATED SUBJECT MATTER-- BUT AGE APPROPRIATE, TOO.TODAY'S PATIENT: A TEDDY BEARin need ofSTITCHES.I think we wanted it to beless intimidating.

Feel fun,but also get message acrosswe are here to take care ofpeople .(doc) I wanted tooperate on her - she wouldn'tlet meso....THEY WORKED in that kind ofHUMOR -- MAKING IT KIDS' SIZE-- THROUGHOUT THIS 2021 VERSIONOF SHOW ANDTELL.He got robot socks isn't thatcrazy -- that's why I do thisso I can wear thesesocks.SOCKS ASIDE -- DR. MIKEDAVENPORT LOVES WHAT HE DOEShe can pass that needle backand forth so he can close uparea where mr. bear has anouchee.....AND IS HAPPY TO SHARE ITWITH THE NEXT GEN -- KNOWINGMAYBE HE'S INSPIRING A BRIGHTYOUNGMIND.When we're 80 or 90 years oldthese kids we saw today willbe taking care of me05SEEMS HE GOT THEMINTERESTEDyou guys had to be prettyexcited to see that teddy bearsurgery the other day yeah wedidyeah.When I looked at them on thescreen they were all like thisoh yeah -- all super engagedinitAND THEY USED THEINTERACTIVE OPPORTUNITY TO ASKSOME REALLY GOOD QUESTIONS-- LIKE "WHY DO YOU USE AROBOT INSTEAD OF YOURHANDS?"Because with the robot we makesmall incisions and peoplehave less pain...and i can seebetter with the fancycameraHE EXPLAINED THE SMALLERINCISIONSAND PINCER PRECISION-- MEAN FASTER RECOVERY ANDLESS HOSPITAL TIME --understanding knowlege canerasefear.So we fixed his boo boo.We want them to feel safe ifthey did ever come to thehospital.BUT THAT'S NOT ALL...THEIRENERGY SENT A MORE SUBTLEMESSAGE: WHEN YOU CHOOSE ACAREER -- WHETHER IT'S ROBOTICSURGERY OR SOMETHING ELSE--IT'S IMPORTANT TO REALLY LIKEIT.Using this platform is thebest way I've ever done what Ido...that's why I'm passionateabout it...why share with thekids?

Because that's ourfuture.THE LITTLE GIRL YOUSAW IN THE INTERVIEW WAS THEDAUGHTER OF THE NURSE WEINTERVIEWED...SO THATCONNECTION HELPED MAKE THISALLPOSSIBLE.IN THE SPIRIT OF THESTORY...WE ALSO SHARED THESURGERY AS IT HAPPENED...ON"FACEBOOK LIVE" WITH ááYOU.ááHERE'S SOME OF THATRECORDING... JUST LIKE THEKIDS -- YOU HAD SOME GOODQUESTIONS.

AND JUST SOYOU KNOW... THE TEDDY BEAR ISRECOVERING JUST FINE.HE EVENMADE A FOLLOW UP APPEARANCE ATTHE SCHOOL SO THE KIDS COULDSEE HIS STITCHES.