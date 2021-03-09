Poll: Trump Ahead by Only a Narrow Margin in Texas

A new poll shows Donald Trump ahead of Hilary Clinton by 6 percentage points in Texas, which is a narrower margin than previous GOP presidential nominees in the state.

For him in the end but i could sewe a lot of my freinds sand neighbors answerign a pollster and saying i'm not sure who i'm gonna vote for



The lone star state has been a republican slam dunk for decades.

But surprising new poll numbers show that, even in texas..

Donald trump's lead over hillary clinton isn't as big as you'd think it would be.



Alyssa lauren and bryan, the poll found that trump leads hillary clinton by only 6 percentage points here in texas.

It was released by public policy polling who talked to just under a thousand voters this week.

Thats not a lot when you consider mitt romney won in texas by 16 percent in 20-12.

In the poll clinton has a low favorability rating with texans, but trump is not much better.

And it's not just in texas where trump supporters are getting nervous... a washington post poll out today says clinton edges out trump by 14 percent in the swing state of virginia.

Lifelong republican sondra ziegler went as a delegate to the republican national convention and she says regardless of who wins the election... the pary seems especially divided.

She thinks these poll numbers reflect texans like herself who want to vote republican... but still see major red flags with trump.

I don't have any expectation at all that donald trump is not going to win texas, but that margin definitely is troubling i do think it probably right now reflects a lot of people currently who are relectuant to vote for donald trump who in the end will end up pulling that lever or in texas pushing that button for fonald trump alyssa while texans weigh out how they feel about a trump presidency, his campaign is while texans weigh out how they feel about a trump presidency, his campaign is trying to win over voters in the state next door.

While new mexico tends to lean blue, theres an advantage in pence heading to roswell because the eastern side of the state tends to lean more republican.

Trumps vice presidential pick , indiana governor mike pence made stops in both albequerque and roswell.

He tweeted that his speeches today covered safety and jobs in the u.s. right now, he's in roswell.

After spending time at the new mexico military institutue.

He says a big concern is uniting the american people and stop violence against police officers.

He'll call for more law enforcement, more community engagement, and more effective policing and he will call for an end to the narrative that police are a racist force in our society and say that the war on our police must be brought to an end clapping alyssa going back to the trump campaign's numbers in texas, i spoke to a polictial science instructor at texas tech who explained to me that in recent years, texas voters have been leaning a little less repiblican..

Especially in metropolitan areas.

But the faculty member i spoke with believes trumps lower than expected poll numbers in texas have more to do with trump as a candidate than changes in the texas voting population.

Do you think we'll see trump in texas trying to boost those numbers soon, bryan?

Bryan alyssa, donald trump is scheduled to be in austin for a fundraiser on the 23rd.

And his son, donald junior has spoke several times in dallas and houston over the last few weeks.

And while mike pence has been