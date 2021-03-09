Latest Mount Etna eruption elicits massive cloud of smoke

This is the stunning scene of Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna, covering the Sicilian countryside with smoke, as caught on camera on February 28, 2021.

While the recent eruption hasn't caused any significant damage to the locals, the volcano has been active for more than a couple of weeks.

This video was filmed by Pierluca Panasidi in Catania, Sicilia, Italy.