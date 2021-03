Varun Dhawan: Real job will be done when we make our country safe for women

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a few words of wisdom on social media on the occassion of International Women's day.

Varun took to Instagram on Monday evening to share photographs with wife Natasha Dalal, his mother and sister-in-law.

In one of the photos, Varun can be seen lying on his chest on a bed with wife Natasha climbing on his back.

#Varundhawan #Varundhawanmovie #NatashaDalal